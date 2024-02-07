Top track

Harsh Symmetry - Mirror Twin

Harsh Symmetry + Crush of Souls

Supersonic Records
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HARSH SYMMETRY
(Synthwave / Darkwave, Californie - USA)

Harsh Symmetry est le projet solo de Julian Sharwarko, basé en Californie, dont la musique est portée par des synthétiseurs. Mélangeant les influences post-punk et new wave des années 1980 avec des...

Présenté par Supersonic.
Lineup

Crush of Souls , Harsh Symmetry

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

