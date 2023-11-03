DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Garage, Jungle, Bass: LMajor b2b Mani Festo + More

Brixton Jamm
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We are teaming up with heavyweight artists in the underground world to bring you a hefty night of Garage, Jungle, Bass and its various off-shoots.

Heading up the club will be a special guest alongside Berlin based Amy Dabbs, Club Glow’s LMajor b2b Mani Fe...

Presented by Brixton Jamm.

Lineup

Mani Festo, Amy Dabbs

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.