Corine + Martine Patine : La Grande Folie

Théâtre Jean-Vilar
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsVitry-sur-Seine
From €9.18

About

Dans le cadre de l'événement La Grande Folie

Cet évènement XXL est pensé comme un temps fort et festif.

L'après-midi, venez découvrir seul·e ou en famille des spectacles surprenants, des formes atypiques et décalées. Le soir un plateau musical grand form...

Présenté par Théâtre Jean Vilar.
Lineup

Corine

Venue

Théâtre Jean-Vilar

1 Place Jean Vilar, 94400 Vitry-sur-Seine, France
Doors open8:00 pm

