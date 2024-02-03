Top track

Help Me I'm Gay

Lambrini Girls

MOTH Club
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75

Event information

Support Act(s): tbc

Age Restrictions: 18+ only (photo ID required)

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Lambrini Girls

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

