Young Eman

Sidney & Matilda
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsSheffield
£9.27
Young Eman @ Sidney & Matilda (Basement)

Young Eman is an 18 year old rapper & producer from Manor Top, Sheffield. Eman started producing and rapping at the age of 11, whilst spending time in studios with his older brother and friends. His influences rang...

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Young Eman

Sidney & Matilda

Rivelin Works, Rear of 46, Sidney St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4RH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

