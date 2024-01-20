DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ebi Soda + Nadav Schneerson + Madeleine + DJs

The 100 Club
Sat, 20 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14
About

Kicking off 2024 with a bang, Ebi Soda headline the 100 Club alongside Nadav Schneerson, Madeleine, and special guest DJs. Join us for a big party to open the new year.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 100 Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ebi Soda, Nadav Schneerson, MADELEINE

Venue

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

