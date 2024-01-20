DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kicking off 2024 with a bang, Ebi Soda headline the 100 Club alongside Nadav Schneerson, Madeleine, and special guest DJs. Join us for a big party to open the new year.
