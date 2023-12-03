DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Spaghetti Unplugged New Season - Milano

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Sun, 3 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€10.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A Roma (Alcazar) e Milano (Apollo) torna la domenica italiana di Spaghetti.

OpenMic

Guest tba

Jam

Torna Spaghetti. Torna la Musica.

Durante lo svolgimento verranno effettuate delle riprese di immagini fotografiche e audio-video, accedendo al locale e...

Questo è un evento 16+
Spaghetti Unplugged

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

