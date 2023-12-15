Top track

Wide Awake Xmas Party: deep tan + Kaeto + MAY

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Wide Awake are taking over The Shacklewell Arms for a night of music, shenanigans and xmas debauchery. Join us on the 15th December for Hackney based 3 piece deep tan - fresh off their tour with Queens Of The Stone Age - whose minimalist sound rhythmically...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Wide Awake

Lineup

MAY, Kaeto, deep tan

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

