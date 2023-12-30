Top track

Bad Moves (single release party!), Massie

Comet Ping Pong
Sat, 30 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, December 30th 2023
Bad Moves (single release!) + Massie
10pm - $15 - All Ages

BAD MOVES
Washington, DC
https://badmoves.bandcamp.com/

Chaos Year aside, the most surprising day of 2020 was when a (since deleted) well-written and good-hea...

All Ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Bad Moves, Massie

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

