DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Café Croissant ± Felon5, P.O live, Planète 51, etc

DOCK B
Sat, 16 Dec, 6:30 am
DJParis
€13.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

☕️ 🥐 XMAS EDITION

Increase the Groove revient le 16 décembre avec sa fameuse formule : Café Croissant ! Après une magnifique reprise le 18 novembre dernier, on a plus que hâte de vous retrouver pour fêter ce début des fêtes de Noël. On vous accueillera d...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Presented by Increase the Groove & Les Docks de Pantin.

Lineup

Felon 5, Planete 51, Alyhas

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 am
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.