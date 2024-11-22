DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Après une Boule Noire et une Maroquinerie à guichet fermé en 2023, Sans Lactose donnera un concert unique à la Cigale le 22 novembre 2024. Le duo continuera à faire danser et chanter son public sur une pop « mélanco-dynamique » et des refrains entêtants....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.