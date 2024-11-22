DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sans Lactose

La Cigale
Fri, 22 Nov 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€24.99
About

Après une Boule Noire et une Maroquinerie à guichet fermé en 2023, Sans Lactose donnera un concert unique à la Cigale le 22 novembre 2024. Le duo continuera à faire danser et chanter son public sur une pop « mélanco-dynamique » et des refrains entêtants....

Tout public
Présenté par Ovastand.

Lineup

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

