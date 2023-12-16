DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Workshop di Uncinetto per Principianti w/ Mafì

BeMe
Sat, 16 Dec, 3:00 pm
WorkshopRoma
€38.15
About

Mafì è un brand 100% artigianale che nasce nel 2020 dal progetto di due giovani donne che, oltre ad essere sorelle, sono accomunate dalla passione per la moda, l'handmade e il Made in Italy.

Per Romadiffusa condurranno un workshop della durata di due ore...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Venue

BeMe

Vicolo Del Campanile 9, 00193 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open3:00 pm

