Top track

Fifteen on a Skateboard

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

diners, sob stories, the goods, wanda what

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fifteen on a Skateboard
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Permanent Records Roadhouse.

Lineup

Diners, Sob Stories, The Goods

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.