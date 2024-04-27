Top track

Giant Sand - Forever and a Day

The Giant Syndicate

EartH
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £34.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Announcing a special one-off performance by ‘The Giant Syndicate’ - featuring Giant Sand’s Howe Gelb, The Dream Syndicate’s Steve Wynn and Kristin Hersh (Throwing Muses, 50FootWave) headlining a ten-hour music...

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears & Fire Records.

Lineup

1
Giant Sand, Kristin Hersh, The Dream Syndicate and 1 more

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open1:00 pm
Accessibility information

