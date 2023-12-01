DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RAS "Rinuncia Agli Studi". The Untouchables party

Vibra
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:45 pm
PartyModena
From €12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

RAS Rinuncia agli studi

The Untouchables party a partire dalle 23:00

ingresso riservato ai soci Arci

Preadesioni per tessera ARCI

https://portale.arci.it/preadesione/vibra-mo/

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Circolo Culturale Left.

Lineup

Venue

Vibra

Viale IV Novembre, 40, 41123 Modena MO, Italy
Doors open10:45 pm
350 capacity

