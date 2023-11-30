DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rainbows over Radio! - Free! drag show presented by MARS!

Radio Coffee & Beer
Thu, 30 Nov, 9:00 pm
Free
Radio's drag show continues with special guests Mars, May Magdelene, Veronica Valentine, and Monica Monae Davenport💓

All Ages
Presented by Radio Coffee & Beer

Radio Coffee & Beer

4204 Menchaca Road, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

