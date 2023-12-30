Top track

The Beatles - Come Together - Remastered 2015

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Come Together: A Night Celebrating The Beatles

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Sat, 30 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Beatles - Come Together - Remastered 2015
Got a code?

About

Let’s ‘Come Together’ and celebrate the timeless sounds of The Beatles at a Shoreditch soirée, unlike any other!

Join our live band as they serve up the best classics, with iconic tunes like 'Let It Be’, 'Here Comes The Sun’, ‘Hey Jude’ and more.

The fir...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Beatles

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.