MARIE CURRY

Kranhalle
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€24.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Marie Curry geht mit ihrem ersten Solo Album Cameo auf Frühjahrs-Tour. Schon lange überfällig und von vielen sehnlichst erwartet: Marie Curry, bekannt aus der Hamburger Rap-Crew Neonschwarz, geht 2024 auf Solo-Tour!

Anfang März erscheint ihr erstes, heiß...

All ages
Lineup

Marie Curry

Venue

Kranhalle

Hansastraße 30, 80686 Munich, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

