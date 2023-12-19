DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Adult Nephew / Shifty Poles / Theresa Kelly

Two Palms
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
#FKN ELL XXXMAS edition!

Grab your pre-Christmas drinks enhanced by the solid portion of indie/alt/post punk live shows at the new local venue Two Palms!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FKN ELL
Lineup

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

