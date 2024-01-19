DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SUEP + MY FAT PONY + THE TRIPLES IS BEST ALL-STAR

The Victoria
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

This January, Triples Is Best will celebrate it's first birthday, and what better way to party than with 4 excellent shows! We're proud to continue things at The Victoria with 2 brilliant acts and an all-star covers band (keep 'em peeled for special guests...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Triples Is Best
Lineup

My Fat Pony, SUEP

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

