Paolo Saporiti + Fabio Dondelli, doppio concerto

Villa Angaran San Giuseppe
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBassano del Grappa
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

A Bassano del Grappa, in Villa Angaran San Giuseppe, doppio concerto con Paolo Saporiti e Fabio Dondelli. Ingresso riservato ai soci Uglydogs 2024. Costo della tessera: 5€, valida per tutto l'anno solare.

I cantautori Paolo Saporiti e Fabio Dondelli salir...

Tutte le età
Presentato da UGLYDOGS APS.

Paolo Saporiti, Fabio Dondelli

Villa Angaran San Giuseppe

Via Cà Morosini, 41, 36061 Bassano del Grappa VI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

