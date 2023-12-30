DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dear friends
Yes it is true and it is real
CHAPTER 10 NYE(E)
Saturday 30 December
The eve before the eve before
All everything ever
CHAPTER 10 NYE(E)
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.