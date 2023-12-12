Top track

Last Apollo - Just Tonight

Last Apollo, Gzi Wisdom, hotgirl

Windmill Brixton
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:45 am
GigsLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LAST APOLLO (Dublin/London)

Tipped by the Irish Times as ‘one to watch’ for 2023, genre-bending Dublin artist Lucy Rice began Last Apollo in the depths of lockdown and has gone from an aspiring artist to an established one. Her influences include PJ Harve...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Last Apollo

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 am
150 capacity

