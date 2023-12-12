DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LAST APOLLO (Dublin/London)
Tipped by the Irish Times as ‘one to watch’ for 2023, genre-bending Dublin artist Lucy Rice began Last Apollo in the depths of lockdown and has gone from an aspiring artist to an established one. Her influences include PJ Harve...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.