Spike Hellis - Feed

Spike Hellis

L'international
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Los Angeles based electronic duo Spike Hellis comprises of Cortland Gibson and Lainey, who got their start on Halloween of 2019. They self-released their first full-length, self-titled album in April 2022, under their imprint Over-Pop.

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.

Lineup

Spike Hellis

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

