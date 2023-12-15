Top track

New Misphoria Holiday Party

Club Congress
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday December 15th with friends Annie Jump Cannon & Practically People

Doors 7pm

$10

16+

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress

Lineup

New Misphoria

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

