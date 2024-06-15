Top track

The Weather Girls - It's Raining Men

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Priscilla The Party - Saturday 2pm

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 15 Jun, 2:00 pm
TheatreLondon
£95.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Weather Girls - It's Raining Men
Got a code?

About

FIRST AN OSCAR®-WINNING FILM,

THEN A TONY AWARD® AND OLIVIER AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL Celebrating 30 years since the film burst onto our screens and 18 years since London first welcomed the stage musical, we are proud to announce the world premiere of Prisci...

This is a 14+ (Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult 18+) event
Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
Event ends5:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.