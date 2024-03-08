Top track

Can You Feel It - New York Extended Dub

Chez Damier (All Night Long)

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £11

About

Chez Damier, the beating heart of house and techno history.

With Ron Trent, he conjured Prescription Records, a sonic sanctuary hailed among the greatest. 1992-94 hits like, Morning Factory, and, Can You Feel It, have continued to shake walls from all cor...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Chez Damier

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

