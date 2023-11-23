Top track

Fergus Quill Plays Xero Slingsby

Hyde Park Book Club
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£9.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Thursday 23rd November, Leeds jazz promoter Lubi Jovanovic (DJ Lubi) joins forces with bandleader/bass player Fergus Quill to present a concert celebrating the music of Leeds' original alt-jazz pioneer Xero Slingsby and his band The Works. It will also...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DJ LUBI

Lineup

Fergus Quill

Venue

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

