DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade Nottingham is very excited to present an in-store intimate performance and signing from The Snuts. This unique event celebrates the release of his new album 'Millennials' released via Happy Artist Records.
Fans will be provided with an exclusi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.