Red Dons, Generacion Suicida, Neighborhood Brats

Zebulon
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

RED DONS, GENERACION SUICIDA, NEIGHBORHOOD BRATS

Red Dons formed in the mid 2000’s in Portland, Oregon. They are Daniel Hajji Husayn (Bass), Douglas Burns (Guitar/Vocals), Richie Stitch (Drums), and Ruby Sparks (Guitar). Their sound combines post-punk glo...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Red Dons, Generacion Suicida, Neighborhood Brats

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

