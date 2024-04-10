Top track

Old Fashioned Morphine

Jolie Holland

Dabadaba
Wed, 10 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€14.33

About

Over the span of her career, Jolie Holland has knotted together a century of American song—jazz, blues, soul, rock and roll—into some stew that is impossible to categorize with any conventional critical terminology. This is her burden and her gift, to know...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Jolie Holland

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

