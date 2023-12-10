Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brujeria "Esto Es Tour 2023"

The Glass House
Sun, 10 Dec, 5:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$39.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Nuclear Blast Records and 33 & West Presents the "Esto Es Tour 2023"

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
No Covid-19 entry requirements
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Brujeria, Piñata Protest, No/Más and 1 more

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open5:30 pm

