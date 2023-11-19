Top track

Gum Disease - Bowling Alley Carpet

Gum Disease / Split Dogs / Brioche / Traidora

New Cross Inn
Sun, 19 Nov, 6:00 pm
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gum Disease

Your favourite least favourite queer punk band

https://www.instagram.com/gumdiseasemusic/

https://linktr.ee/Gumdiseasemusic

with

Split Dogs

SWEAT, STEEL & SEX APPEAL

https://www.instagram.com/splitdogs/

https://linktr.ee/splitdogs

Brio...

Presented by Till The Wheels.
Lineup

Gum Disease

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

iOSAndroid

