DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ken Block & Drew Copeland

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 14 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $35.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ken Block & Drew Copeland live at Eddie's Attic!

Ken Block and Drew Copeland, best known as two of the five members of the platinum-selling southern rock band Sister Hazel, will bring their wildly successful tunes to select cities for intimate, "miss it a...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Ken Block, Drew Copeland

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.