DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Llama Inn Drag Brunch

Llama Inn, The Hoxton Shoredtich
Sun, 19 Nov, 12:30 pm
Food & drinkLondon
£45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Throw on your sequins and sprinkle some glitter because we have got the spiciest Sunday brunch planned for you. TeTe Bang presents our very first interactive drag brunch extravaganza filled with the campest quizzes, the most glamorous of games and she’s ev...

Presented by The Hoxton.

Lineup

Tete Bang

Venue

Llama Inn, The Hoxton Shoredtich

81 Great Eastern Street, Hackney, London, EC2A 3HU, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open12:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.