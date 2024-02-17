Top track

Sadistic Magician

Municipal Waste, Ghoul, Necrot, Dead Heat

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
New York
$31.42

About

Saturday, Febraury 17th

Municipal Waste

Ghoul

Necrot

Dead Heat

@ Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brookyn NY

6 PM

16+

$25 ADV

$28 DOS

This is a 16+ event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

1
Municipal Waste, Ghoul, Necrot and 1 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

