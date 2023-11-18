Top track

No Nazar

The Melrose House
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJHollywood
From $11.33

About

We’re back at Melrose House for our last LA event of the year.

We want to provide an intentional space of solidarity and healing for our community. No Nazar’s mission is to unite and empower communities through music - we believe in freedom & equality for...

Presented by No Nazar.

Lineup

2
Bianca Maieli, AKU, MTOORAY and 2 more

Venue

The Melrose House

4216 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

