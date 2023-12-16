Top track

Million Times

Fiddlehead

Gallery X
Sat, 16 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsNewport
$36.16

Event information

Saturday Dec 16 2023

Gallery X

169 William Street

New Bedford, MA 02740

Fiddlehead

Glitterer

Downtalker

$30 plus fees

6pm doors / 7pm show

ALL AGES
Presented by GCT Special Projects,LLC.

Lineup

Fiddlehead

Venue

Gallery X

169 William Street, New Bedford, Massachusetts 02740, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

