Berk's Nest's Christmas Party

Two Palms
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:30 pm
PartyLondon
Berk's Nest's Christmas Drinks

A knees up to celebrate the end of the year & (say it quietly) ten years since we produced our very first comedy shows, at the incredible newly opened Two Palms, from the Jaguarshoes Collective. Come whenever, before or afte...

Presented by Berk's Nest
Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

