La Scoria Infinita

Alcazar Live
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:00 pm
ComedyRoma
€20.70
Torna in scena a Roma per uno speciale natalizio "La Scoria Infinita" all'Alcazar Live!

Caterina Guzzanti insieme a Arianna Gaudio, Filippo Gatti e Federico Vigorito raccontano la vita di tutti i giorni in modo paradossale.

L'autobus, il supermercato, il...

Questo è un evento 18+
Do7 factory

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

