Persiana Jones - Minaccia alcoolica

Persiana Jones live

L'Officina
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsAlessandria
€12

About

Torna ad Alessandria una delle punk/ska-band più importanti d’Italia, i Persiana Jones. Direttamente dal Canavese pronti a farvi scatenare e pogare con i vecchi successi degli ormai 35 anni di attività e i nuovi inediti del loro ultimo album “Una vita fant...

Presentato da Officina Concerti.
Lineup

Persiana Jones

Venue

L'Officina

Largo Catania 17, 15121 Alessandria Alessandria, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

