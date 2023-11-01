DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ringing, Smile Machine, Lowercase Roses, Sun Organ

Purgatory
Wed, 1 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

shoegaze and strange indie pop

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

1
Smile Machine, lowercase roses, Sun Organ and 1 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.