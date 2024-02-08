Top track

Rounhaa - MUSIC SOUNDS BETTER WITH YOU

Rounhaa

Antipode
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€27.54

About

Première signature du label Sublime, Rounhaa a su affirmer un ADN artistique électrisant au travers de son projet MÖBIUS.

D’origine marocaine et martiniquaise, l’artiste jouit d’une rare versatilité lui permettant d’aborder des styles différents : du sple...

Présenté par CARTEL [BZH] en accord avec Bleu Citron.

Lineup

Rounhaa

Venue

Antipode

75 Av. Jules Maniez, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

