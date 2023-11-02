DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LOWERCASE LIVE PRESENTS..... THE OFFICIAL CONCERT AFTERPARTY
FEATURING U.S SUPERSTAR LIL TJAY
PERFORMING SOME OF HIS BIGGEST HITS
📍STUDIO 338
9PM - 4AM
LAST ENTRY IS 1AM
NO PHYSICAL ID NO ENTRY
⚠️ IMPORTANT INFORMATION ⚠️
Studio 338
338 Boord St,...
