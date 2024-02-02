Top track

Porsche Majeure





Tvam

Firebug
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeicester
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TVAM comes to Leicester for IVW2024

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Cookie.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

TVAM

Venue

Firebug

1 Millstone Ln, Leicester LE1 5JN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

