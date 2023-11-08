Top track

Sleater-Kinney - Hell

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sleater-Kinney: 'Little Rope' Album Launch Show Downstairs at the Dome

Downstairs at the Dome
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
From £18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sleater-Kinney - Hell
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade is excited to present a 'Little Rope' album launch show with Sleater-Kinney from Downstairs at the Dome (formerly known as Boston Music Room). This unique event celebrates the band's latest album released January 19th via Loma Vista Recordings....

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Sleater-Kinney

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.