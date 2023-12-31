Top track

CITYFOX NEW YEAR'S EVE

Avant Gardner
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
New York
From $65.41

About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

The gateway to 2024 has emerged. Begin anew and embark on an epic journey at Cityfox New Year’s Eve.

Featuring two stages of music - The Portal and The Void - and the return of The Sanctuary,...

21+
Presented by Avant Gardner.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joris Voorn, Kevin de Vries, Matador and 7 more

Venue

Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

