Back to The 2000’s

The Baby G
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
PartyToronto
CA$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Have you been feeling nostalgic? Come join us at The Baby G, dress up in your finest Y2K outfit, and jam out to DJ LEVI spinning a mix of the biggest 2000s throwback hits.

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Eitan Nifco

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open9:30 pm

