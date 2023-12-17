DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Josh Weller's A Voiry Moiry Chroistmois

The Bill Murray
Sun, 17 Dec, 5:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
For the first time ever Josh Weller performs his classic Christmas album 'The Chroistmois Album; an entire album sung in annoying cursive singing' in full. Last year Weller dropped the album as a surprise on Christmas Eve and it ruined many a Christmas exp

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Josh Weller

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open4:30 pm

