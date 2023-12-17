DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
For the first time ever Josh Weller performs his classic Christmas album 'The Chroistmois Album; an entire album sung in annoying cursive singing' in full. Last year Weller dropped the album as a surprise on Christmas Eve and it ruined many a Christmas exp
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.